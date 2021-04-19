CCP Virus Vaccines May Cause Rare Blood Clotting Side Effect

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4/7/2021 Based on the current available evidence, specific risk factors such as age, gender, or previous medical history of clotting disorders have not been able to be confirmed as the rare events are seen in all ages and in men and women.