FLASHBACK: Zuckerberg privately told Facebook execs to be cautious about mRNA vaccines

#1 Mark Zuckerberg privately told Facebook execs to be cautious about mRNA vaccines because "we just don't know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people's DNA and RNA."
He then censored scientists, doctors, and mRNA vaccine-injured individuals.
