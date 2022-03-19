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Bombshell! Lent Goes SDG
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11 views • March 19, 2022
As we observe Lent 2022, The Liberty Belles take a look at the alignment of God's Word to the CCSS (Common Core State Standards) Machine. It was claimed, early in the rolling out of Common Core, that it would reduce the 'deep and widening gaps' happening in learning.
Quite the opposite has happened. These 'State Standards' have enveloped EVERYTHING, including our Bibles, our worship, and our attitudes. It has resulted in “The Deep and Wide Assault of the Holy Scripture”. Think of the children’s song “Deep & Wide”.
If you conduct a general internet search for Common Core Bible Study, you will be shocked at the results.
On this episode, we shovel the manure (so you don't have to) and show you how American publishing companies (many publish Bibles and other Christian resources) have willingly agreed to promote the UN's SDGs (United Nations Sustainable Development Goals). Some have even embedded ungodly content in these resources (including those daily devotions you can find in children's Bibles). Some of these same publishers ALSO produce educational content."
Christian publishers involved with the common core machine and the UN’s SDG’s include Abingdon Press, Tyndale House, Harvest House, InterVarsity Press, Waterbrook, Concordia, CrossWay, Zondervan, Paraclete, Moody, Baylor, and Cokesbury.
In this context, The Liberty Belles cover how all of this interweaves to affect marriage, other personal relationships, family, church, education, promote agreements such as NAFTA and USMCA, while using scripture out of context to appear in alignment with God’s word and embracing of Noahide Laws.
See all The Liberty Belles shows on Rumble, BitChute, UgeTube, and Brighteon. Check out Lynne Taylor at commoncorediva.com as well as on Sons of Liberty Radio every Wednesday at 6 AM with Tim Brown on “Rotten to the Core Wednesdays”. Suzanne Hamner can be found at Sons of Liberty Media and Brighteon at “Hamner It Out”.
If you have questions, comments, or have a topic you would like The Liberty Belles to investigate and cover in one of our shows, please email Suzanne at [email protected]. Don’t forget to drop by The Liberty Belles Facebook page and leave your thoughts and comments.
As always, Stay vigilant! Armor up Fed Warriors!
“We don’t want common core even if it teaches the Ten Commandments. The reason is this: Common Core is a product of the federal government and no matter what kind of curriculum/assessment it imposes on us, it can be changed at the whim of the federal government (The united States Department of Education in bed with OECD and UNESCO).” – Charlotte Iserbyt, 4/2/2013.
Sources:
https://wea-sc.org/en/biblesdgs
https://www.renewanation.org/post/the-bible-in-state-academic-standards
https://www.ejiltalk.org/isaiahs-echo-progress-prophecy-and-the-un-charter/
https://www.international-publishers-association.org/blog/entry/taking-concrete-steps-towards-the-sdg-goals-how-publishers-can-contribute
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005702/en/CCC-Joins-SDG-Publishers-Compact-Initiative
https://www.internationalpublishers.org/
https://www.internationalpublishers.org/copyright-news-blog/1027-sdg-publishers-compact-launch
https://publishingperspectives.com/2021/07/ipa-cheers-first-100-signatories-to-the-sdg-publishers-compact/
https://fastpraygive.org/sustainable-developement-goals/
https://www.cokesbury.com/9780367506353-Sustainable-Development-Goals-and-the-Catholic-Church
https://sdg.iisd.org/commentary/policy-briefs/2022-a-full-calendar-for-sdg-discussions-and-global-environmental-governance/
https://arocha.org.uk/go-green-for-lent/
https://publishers.org/
https://www.internationalpublishers.org/about-ipa-menu/ipa-membership/77-about-ipa/ipa-membership/ipa-members/49-united-states-of-america
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2015/03/15/rmt-cc-education-and-marriage/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/?s=church&;submit=Search – eight pages of articles related to church /religion
https://www.commoncorediva.com/?s=Noahide&;submit=Search – deep dive into Noahide Laws
Quite the opposite has happened. These 'State Standards' have enveloped EVERYTHING, including our Bibles, our worship, and our attitudes. It has resulted in “The Deep and Wide Assault of the Holy Scripture”. Think of the children’s song “Deep & Wide”.
If you conduct a general internet search for Common Core Bible Study, you will be shocked at the results.
On this episode, we shovel the manure (so you don't have to) and show you how American publishing companies (many publish Bibles and other Christian resources) have willingly agreed to promote the UN's SDGs (United Nations Sustainable Development Goals). Some have even embedded ungodly content in these resources (including those daily devotions you can find in children's Bibles). Some of these same publishers ALSO produce educational content."
Christian publishers involved with the common core machine and the UN’s SDG’s include Abingdon Press, Tyndale House, Harvest House, InterVarsity Press, Waterbrook, Concordia, CrossWay, Zondervan, Paraclete, Moody, Baylor, and Cokesbury.
In this context, The Liberty Belles cover how all of this interweaves to affect marriage, other personal relationships, family, church, education, promote agreements such as NAFTA and USMCA, while using scripture out of context to appear in alignment with God’s word and embracing of Noahide Laws.
See all The Liberty Belles shows on Rumble, BitChute, UgeTube, and Brighteon. Check out Lynne Taylor at commoncorediva.com as well as on Sons of Liberty Radio every Wednesday at 6 AM with Tim Brown on “Rotten to the Core Wednesdays”. Suzanne Hamner can be found at Sons of Liberty Media and Brighteon at “Hamner It Out”.
If you have questions, comments, or have a topic you would like The Liberty Belles to investigate and cover in one of our shows, please email Suzanne at [email protected]. Don’t forget to drop by The Liberty Belles Facebook page and leave your thoughts and comments.
As always, Stay vigilant! Armor up Fed Warriors!
“We don’t want common core even if it teaches the Ten Commandments. The reason is this: Common Core is a product of the federal government and no matter what kind of curriculum/assessment it imposes on us, it can be changed at the whim of the federal government (The united States Department of Education in bed with OECD and UNESCO).” – Charlotte Iserbyt, 4/2/2013.
Sources:
https://wea-sc.org/en/biblesdgs
https://www.renewanation.org/post/the-bible-in-state-academic-standards
https://www.ejiltalk.org/isaiahs-echo-progress-prophecy-and-the-un-charter/
https://www.international-publishers-association.org/blog/entry/taking-concrete-steps-towards-the-sdg-goals-how-publishers-can-contribute
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005702/en/CCC-Joins-SDG-Publishers-Compact-Initiative
https://www.internationalpublishers.org/
https://www.internationalpublishers.org/copyright-news-blog/1027-sdg-publishers-compact-launch
https://publishingperspectives.com/2021/07/ipa-cheers-first-100-signatories-to-the-sdg-publishers-compact/
https://fastpraygive.org/sustainable-developement-goals/
https://www.cokesbury.com/9780367506353-Sustainable-Development-Goals-and-the-Catholic-Church
https://sdg.iisd.org/commentary/policy-briefs/2022-a-full-calendar-for-sdg-discussions-and-global-environmental-governance/
https://arocha.org.uk/go-green-for-lent/
https://publishers.org/
https://www.internationalpublishers.org/about-ipa-menu/ipa-membership/77-about-ipa/ipa-membership/ipa-members/49-united-states-of-america
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2015/03/15/rmt-cc-education-and-marriage/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/?s=church&;submit=Search – eight pages of articles related to church /religion
https://www.commoncorediva.com/?s=Noahide&;submit=Search – deep dive into Noahide Laws
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