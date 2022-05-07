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Senior Officers from the US, France & Britain May Be at Azovstal. Said DPR government Advisor. - 050722
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140 views • May 07, 2022
Senior officers from the US, France and Britain may be on Azovstal, this is evidenced by Macron's frequent calls and requests, said Yan Gagin, adviser to the head of the DPR government
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