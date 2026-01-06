J T HEARN, Sworn In For The State, 154th To Testify

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
J. T. Hearn, sworn for the State.
I have known C. B. Dalton from 1890 to 1904. At first his general character was bad, but the last I knowed of him, it was good. I would believe him on oath.
CROSS EXAMINATION.
I heard of his being indicted for stealing and selling liquor, but the last year he was in Walton County he joined the church and I never heard a word against him after that.