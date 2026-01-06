J T HEARN, Sworn In For The State, 154th To Testify

J. T. Hearn, sworn for the State.

I have known C. B. Dalton from 1890 to 1904. At first his general character was bad, but the last I knowed of him, it was good. I would believe him on oath.

CROSS EXAMINATION.

I heard of his being indicted for stealing and selling liquor, but the last year he was in Walton County he joined the church and I never heard a word against him after that.