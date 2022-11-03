There Is Hope: Act Now!

Do not despair, there is always Hope and Joy unspeakable. The peace that passes all understanding is given to us by our Heavenly Father, to steady our hearts and empower us onward. As we look forward to the final outcome and our Lord’s soon return, we can be encouraged by a Bible full of examples declaring that “what you do matters” and affects the outcome of your life. You have a God-given choice to make today. Today is the day of salvation; seek the Lord while He may be found. Turn your hearts to the things that please God and reap the everlasting reward.





