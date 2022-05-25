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Israeli Military Kicks Off “CHARIOTS OF FIRE” War Games!!!
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10 views • May 25, 2022
This watchman compares Psalm 83 with what is going on today in Israel. There is real paralell with words that are used in the news and Psalms 83. That war will be the beginning of the Tribulation. The largest military drill called the Chariots of Fire which is going to last one month. Mirror
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