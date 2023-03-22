Steven G. Erickson to Testify for Donald J. Trump in NYC? End China run Court System.

US States Need to Shutoff Fed Gov Corp for Embezzlement of Taxes & Wealth
Before 9-11 Israel was to get investigated for Spying on Americans to get them fired from jobs, divorced, lose their children in courts so that Banks Affiliated w/ Israel & Rothschild Opium Cartel in China could foreclose on property they never owed in the first place. Spying was "legitimized" w/ the DoD, China, Israel, & Saudi Arabia launching the 9-11 Attacks to Suspend US Constitution & not get Prosecuted for theft & fraud. More info, scroll down: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick
Counter gets locked up, maybe 1000s of time more hits. Relevant links: https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/02/body-text-emailed-to-new-hampshire.html Katherine Austin Fitts video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/D6D5aifzWACR/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QIeVu5G6TNid/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews
Picture w/ my Lithuania Lingerie Model Ex-Wife: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/109404415498780947
https://rumble.com/vzlecc-the-conspiracy.html
Felony Arrest Warrant issued for me for Felony Forgery for this: https://rumble.com/v21opbm-does-dhs-spy-on-and-rip-you-off-for-rothschild-bankers-in-china.html
Steven G. Erickson, 215 S. Broadway Suite 217, Salem, NH 03079 USA
Cell # if I am still alive, not whats app, Eight Six Zero 574 0695, texts best first. & who are you, & what do you want? Donations for Prison Commissary &/or to get word out, &/or for media project &/or help in setting up Peoples Grand Juries Common Law to go after perps, gladly accepted, checks & money orders.
#Resist #ArrestSusanRice #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.