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The Pope of Rome alone Benefits from a One World Government under New Laws.
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55 views • February 27, 2022
The Pope of Rome is the only one on earth who stands to gain from a one world government. He would own everything and we would own nothing. He would be all powerful and we would have absolutely no free will whatsoever. When will we challenge him about this situation and when will be have his hierarchy disassembled and banned and who will join forces to make it happen. Will you join?
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