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Iranian FM spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Trump maintaining the blockade - clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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"It's very clear — our hands are not tied. My request is that both the media and our people not pay much attention to the other side's media games. Within 24 hours they change their positions several times, contradictory positions. It's clear this is for media atmosphere-building."

Iranian FM spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Trump maintaining the blockade: The Islamic Republic of Iran is the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz and wherever necessary, in implementing measures that guarantee the interests and rights of the Iranian nation, will not show any leniency.

Adding: 

The US has forbidden Israel from launching strikes on Lebanon - Trump

❗️— President Trump told Reuters that the U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will remain in place until a deal with Iran is finalized.

— (This man is addicted to announcing a win before it happens. He announced regime change on day one, and nothing happened. Now he is announcing an agreement with Iran without official confirmation.)  @Intel Slava

Adding: 

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, stated that the country will file a lawsuit against the EU due to the ban on purchasing gas from Russia.


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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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