What Does Healthcare, CRISPR, nanotechnology, Wierless Technologies-Telecommunications 5/6G Biodigital Convergence All Have In Common In The "Bioeconomy" SDG DIGITAL IMT-2030 Agenda???
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
206 followers
104 views • 8 months ago

#1 Bioconvergence: a medical revolution A medical research revolution is taking place in Israel, leading to the development of previously unimaginable scientific breakthroughs. https://itrade.gov.il/poland/2022/11/15/bioconvergence-a-medical-revolution/

.

The Global Bioconvergence Center of Innovation: Realization of a sustainable society founded on mental, physical, and environmental health https://bioconvergence.jp/en/

.

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi - DoH Unveils ‘Declaration of Principles’ on Bioconvergence to Enhance Healthcare Outcomes https://www.doh.gov.ae/en/news/doh-unveils-declaration-of-principles-on-bioconvergence-to-enhance-healthcare-outcomes

.

 What is 'bioconvergence' and is it the future of science? | World Economic Forum

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/01/future-of-science-bioconvergence-davos2023/

.

Healthcare Bioconvergence Market Size & Share Report, 2030 https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-bioconvergence-market-report

.

Empa - Communication - Nano-Bio-Info-Cogno: When scientific disciplines melt into one another https://www.empa.ch/web/s604/01-mm-nanocogno

.

What Is The Bio-digital convergence IEC STANDARDS https://www.iec.ch/biodigital-convergence#:~:text=Understanding%20Bio%2Ddigital%20convergence,information%20technology%20and%20cognitive%20science

.

Documentary “NNI Retrospective Video: Creating a National Initiative” celebrates the US National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) and a lipid nanoparticle question | FrogHeart https://www.frogheart.ca/?p=44268

.

ITU | Nanotechnology Application and Research Center https://nano.itu.edu.tr/

.

International Telecommunication Union (ITU) | Department of Economic and Social Affairs https://sdgs.un.org/un-system-sdg-implementation/international-telecommunication-union-itu-24522

.

Canadian National Organization for the International Telecommunication Union – Telecommunication Standardization Sector

https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/spectrum-management-telecommunications/en/learn-more/committees-and-stakeholders/canadian-national-organization-international-telecommunication-union-telecommunication

.

ITU Special issue on THz communications

https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/2021/003/Pages/default.aspx

.

ITU Special issue on IoBNT https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/2021/001/Pages/default.aspx

.

Issue 3 - Internet of Bio-Nano Things for health applications https://www.itu.int/en/publications/gs/Pages/publications.aspx

.

New ITU rules for IoT nano-satellite frequencies - Australian Manufacturing Forum https://www.aumanufacturing.com.au/new-itu-rules-for-iot-nano-satellite-frequencies

.

.

Rockefeller Remarks on National Nanotechnology Investment: Manufacturing, Commer... https://www.commerce.senate.gov/2011/7/rockefeller-remarks-on-national-nanotechnology-investment-manufacturing-commercialization-and-job-creation

.

NNI R&D Centers & Networks | National Nanotechnology Initiative https://www.nano.gov/centers-networks

.

Biodigital Today and Tomorrow – Policy Horizons Canada https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/index.shtml

.

Terahertz communication channel of healthcare applications: Performance analysis and improvement of internet of nano health things - ScienceDirect https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0045790623000939

.

Terahertz communication channel of healthcare applications: Performance analysis and improvement of internet of nano health things - ScienceDirect

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0045790623000939

.

A Biomedical Perspective in Terahertz Nano-Communications—A Review | IEEE Journals & Magazine | IEEE Xplore

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9739010

.

Body-Centric Terahertz Networks: Prospects and Challenges | IEEE Journals & Magazine | IEEE Xplore https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9650789

trump20242030covid
