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TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 7) The American Government is NOT based on Democracy - Justice Anna Webinar
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30 views • November 22, 2021
I'm going to say it again and gain, Your rights ends where other Man Rights begins. Think about the role of the assembly and the assembly chairman, the chairman is a spokes man or woman for the assembly and can't be that role anymore if the chairman don't list anymore to the people. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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