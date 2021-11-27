THIS VACCINE IS GENOCIDE - BUT I SUPPORT VACCINATION? - LOGIC IN THE AGE OF COVID

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
It's perfunctory that before any public figure expresses reservation, concern or warnings about these Covid 19 vaccines the MUST fist repeat the mantra "I am not an anti-vaxxer, I wholeheartedly support vaccination! ... just not this one."
So lets this straight, you think this Vaccine is a genocide program but you would other drugs or vaccines from the same genocidal psychopaths? I see. (Time for a lesson in logic)