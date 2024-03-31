JAIL BREAK ALERT

☄️☄️JAIL BREAK ALERT



Agent 17 has located a 5 year old flat coated retriever name Solovino being held prisoner in the Tri-City Area.



Negotiations have succeeded in exchanging $250 to the hostage holders who just removed Vino's capabilities of making baby Vino's.



One of our Ministry Members paid off the hostage holders and we are en route to extract Vino from the hell cage he has been in and help him recover from the unnecessary mutilation the hostage holders perpetrated against him.



Vino's duties will be securing all perimeters around Agent 17 and keep threats away from the Christian Community Center in Washtucna, as well as Northern Border Operations and the Christian Sanctuary Settlement breaking ground in Idaho this April.



Agent 17 continues to bless us with her Press Photography capturing field reports and testimonies written out beautifully for everyone's enjoyment.



If you are able and will to bless Vino's homecoming to Veterans On Patrol's K-9 Team, please do so via her PayPal ➡️HERE.



Add 📌 WELCOME HOME VINO in the notes. 🥰💪 Expect photos and another 4 paws joining General Sasha for Northwest Operations.



Praise God.



#VeteransOnPatrol

