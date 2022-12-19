Australia Victoria - Where the Tyrannical Agendas Start – For the world to follow

Has anyone ever witnessed such efficiency of a Corporate ( Govt ) Department ?

The open air Prison control system has No $ Limits. For this, money is no obstacle.Millions of $’s for HD Commercial grade weather proof, infra red, Remote controllable Cameras, infrastructure, installation, maintenance, Data storage, Processing of Data and on and on – When did cost and supply of this scale, not become an issue for “ Govt ” / Councils ? – Sad to see, but a majority of the population do have their head right up their arse !