You out there with your Zion stare,

you laugh at us, you don't even care

about the way we feel or the pain we share,

In this Pressure cooker



You show holy wars, you show crazy guys

with their home made bombs, in your fake headlines

so none will care when we vaporize

In this Pressure Cooker



In this pressure cooker, you won't last a week

if you can't stand the pressure, if you can't stand the heat

and in this pressure cooker, few of you care

about who's to be left when they let in some air.

In this Pressure Cooker



From way up there you sew the seed

that burns the flesh and bones in me

well it's hard to miss and you're plain to see **

In this Pressure Cooker

(Bridge)

But we will follow you, Allah. We'll go when you go

We will follow You. We'll walk in Your shadow.

We will follow you. We'll pray for Your will,

and do the impossible in your will.

Yes we'll do the impossible,

in this Pressure Cooker

Our prayers are said; our eyes are dry;

our enemy's been swept aside

cause we're long in faith and strong in stride

In this Pressure Cooker