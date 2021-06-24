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Gaza Song
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8 views • June 24, 2021
You out there with your Zion stare,
you laugh at us, you don't even care
about the way we feel or the pain we share,
In this Pressure cooker
You show holy wars, you show crazy guys
with their home made bombs, in your fake headlines
so none will care when we vaporize
In this Pressure Cooker
In this pressure cooker, you won't last a week
if you can't stand the pressure, if you can't stand the heat
and in this pressure cooker, few of you care
about who's to be left when they let in some air.
In this Pressure Cooker
From way up there you sew the seed
that burns the flesh and bones in me
well it's hard to miss and you're plain to see **
In this Pressure Cooker
(Bridge)
But we will follow you, Allah. We'll go when you go
We will follow You. We'll walk in Your shadow.
We will follow you. We'll pray for Your will,
and do the impossible in your will.
Yes we'll do the impossible,
in this Pressure Cooker
Our prayers are said; our eyes are dry;
our enemy's been swept aside
cause we're long in faith and strong in stride
In this Pressure Cooker
you laugh at us, you don't even care
about the way we feel or the pain we share,
In this Pressure cooker
You show holy wars, you show crazy guys
with their home made bombs, in your fake headlines
so none will care when we vaporize
In this Pressure Cooker
In this pressure cooker, you won't last a week
if you can't stand the pressure, if you can't stand the heat
and in this pressure cooker, few of you care
about who's to be left when they let in some air.
In this Pressure Cooker
From way up there you sew the seed
that burns the flesh and bones in me
well it's hard to miss and you're plain to see **
In this Pressure Cooker
(Bridge)
But we will follow you, Allah. We'll go when you go
We will follow You. We'll walk in Your shadow.
We will follow you. We'll pray for Your will,
and do the impossible in your will.
Yes we'll do the impossible,
in this Pressure Cooker
Our prayers are said; our eyes are dry;
our enemy's been swept aside
cause we're long in faith and strong in stride
In this Pressure Cooker
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