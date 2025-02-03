BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
USAID Demise has Dems in Crisis
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
177 followers
1
122 views • 2 months ago

Feb. 3, 2025 - Donald Trump is doing everything we asked him, and more. The past few days have been particularly deadly for the liberal left and their progressive policies. With his latest executive orders and help from the DOGE team, Trump has yanked from DC’s most powerful bureaucrats access to their government accounts, their security clearances, and their piles of cash which is dutifully doled out to friends in high places the world over.


Thanks for watching and Praying!


To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com

Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsdeep statemuskdoge
