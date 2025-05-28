TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HALTS 🛑 NEW VISA INTERVIEWS FOR INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
State Department paused new visa interviews for international students while planning to expand social media checks on applicants.
Read more: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trump-administrations-stops-new-student-visa-interviews-rcna209305
Subscribe: / kgwnews8
Watch the latest KGW newscast: https://www.kgw.com/watch
Get the KGW app: https://kgw.com/appredirect
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qICWsaUbyPc
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9ve8eq [thanks to https://www.thevisacode.com/post/effective-immediately-may-27-2025-trump-administration-halts-new-u-s-student-visa-interviews-worl 🖲]