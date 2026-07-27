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1954 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Starfire Convertible.
This classic car is a 1954 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Starfire Convertible.Key Identifying Features:The Script Logo: Written in chrome script on the side fender just ahead of the door is the name "Starfire".Front Grille Layout: The 1954 model features a distinct wide, open-center chrome bumper bar containing dual bullet-shaped parking lights suspended inside the main oval opening.Two-Tone Sweep: It showcases a bold "swoop" side-spear chrome trim line that elegantly breaks the white upper finish into a vibrant red rear panel—a styling cue inspired by GM's early 1950s Motorama concept cars.Panoramic Glass: It includes the early era "panoramic" wraparound windshield design that heavily influenced classic American automobiles of the mid-50s.Quick Facts:Engine: It originally came equipped with Oldsmobile's famous 324 cubic-inch "Rocket" V8 engine.Exclusivity: The Starfire nameplate served as the top-tier, highest-priced premium convertible flagship model for Oldsmobile during this generation https://gmwallclocks.com/ https://www.happyhourclocks.com/