Utah Gov. Spencer Cox Calls Out the American Academy of Pediatrics & AMA as ‘Politicized’ Groups
Published Monday

🎯 Utah Gov. Spencer Cox Calls Out the American Academy of Pediatrics & American Medical Association as ‘Politicized’ Groups on MSM Face the Nation (Fake News)


“On this issue [gender-affirming care] it’s impossible to get unbiased information out of the United States”


@GovCox


source:

https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1678074318528315393?s=20

