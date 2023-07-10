Utah Gov. Spencer Cox Calls Out the American Academy of Pediatrics & AMA as ‘Politicized’ Groups

🎯 Utah Gov. Spencer Cox Calls Out the American Academy of Pediatrics & American Medical Association as ‘Politicized’ Groups on MSM Face the Nation (Fake News)
“On this issue [gender-affirming care] it’s impossible to get unbiased information out of the United States”
@GovCox
source:
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1678074318528315393?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.