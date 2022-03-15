© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - We have Explained Many Times that the Situation in Ukraine has Evolved in such a way that it poses a Direct Threat to Russia’s security... 031022
Follow
3
Share
Report
211 views • March 15, 2022
Words found with this video.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov: We have explained many times that the situation in Ukraine has evolved in such a way that it poses a direct threat to Russia’s security. No one listened despite all our reminders, admonitions, calls and proposals during all these years. President Vladimir Putin has spoken on this topic many times. New evidence which is now being uncovered on the liberated territories, in particular in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, demonstrates that there was a detailed plan to attack these People’s Republics this month.
We are also outraged by what Pentagon has been doing in the biological laboratories created with its funding. It uses the Ukrainian territory to carry out experiments with pathogens which can then be used to create biological weapons.
(excerpt from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks and answers to media questions following talks with Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba, Antalya, March 10, 2022)
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov: We have explained many times that the situation in Ukraine has evolved in such a way that it poses a direct threat to Russia’s security. No one listened despite all our reminders, admonitions, calls and proposals during all these years. President Vladimir Putin has spoken on this topic many times. New evidence which is now being uncovered on the liberated territories, in particular in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, demonstrates that there was a detailed plan to attack these People’s Republics this month.
We are also outraged by what Pentagon has been doing in the biological laboratories created with its funding. It uses the Ukrainian territory to carry out experiments with pathogens which can then be used to create biological weapons.
(excerpt from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks and answers to media questions following talks with Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba, Antalya, March 10, 2022)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.