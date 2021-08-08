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TASA - Aug 03, 2021 - 5) How to shut the Territorial or Municipal courts down? - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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23 views • August 08, 2021
Q: How to shut the Territorial or Municipal courts down? Ultimately you can shut their courts down by giving them notice that your courts are up, once your courts are up rolling and functioning, then you don't need to answer their courts unless you are located under their Sea Jurisdiction. When your courts are up, their courts shutdown. Your courts function under the American Common-law and the Public Law, not the Marshal law, neither the International Law. The other thing to shutdown their court down is to start forming litigation committee. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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