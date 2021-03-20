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COVID 19 Doctors Speak Out 063 - Message To The World - Dr. Anne McCloskey
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100 views • March 20, 2021
This COVID agenda was written by 'people' who hate the human race.
The crocodile tears of politicians pretending they care.
If you take away all the fakery there is nothing left - the emperor has no clothes.
What we've seen is the right to work, to earn, to associate, kiss, hug, go to church,
bury our dead with dignity, to live our lives as we see fit, the removal of our right to
speak, to protest, to object to this tyranny. We've seen censorship and character
assassination of scientists and professors who dared to offer an alternative
narrative.
The crocodile tears of politicians pretending they care.
If you take away all the fakery there is nothing left - the emperor has no clothes.
What we've seen is the right to work, to earn, to associate, kiss, hug, go to church,
bury our dead with dignity, to live our lives as we see fit, the removal of our right to
speak, to protest, to object to this tyranny. We've seen censorship and character
assassination of scientists and professors who dared to offer an alternative
narrative.
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