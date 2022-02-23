THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE, HUNDREDS OF TRUCKS IGNORE EMERGENCIES ACT TO CONVOY IN EDMONTON

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In Alberta, people wanting an end to the remaining COVID restrictions were unafraid and undeterred by Justin Trudeau's authoritarian crackdown on dissent.
FULL REPORT from Sheila Gunn Reid ► https://rebelne.ws/3sdN3qS
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