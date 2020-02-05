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Avril Lavigne DEAD?!? Top 10 Music Conspiracy Theories | ALTPRESS COUNTDOWN
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11 views • February 05, 2020
#conspiracytheory #conspiracy #ap

From hiring a body double to Stephen King being accused of murder, here are 10 crazy music conspiracy theories that will really get you thinking.

Everyone loves a good conspiracy theory, with one of the most popular beliefs being the idea that Avril Lavigne died and was replaced by a look-alike. There are a ton of them circling the music world, and a few make more sense than others.

From the blood of KISS accidentally ending up inside Sports Illustrated to Stephen King murdering John Lennon, here are 10 crazy music conspiracy theories to really get you thinking.

Written by: Whitney Shoemaker
Narrated by: Krysten Sullin
Edited by: Bobby Makar


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