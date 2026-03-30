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🎵I'm the Truthsayer
wolfburg
wolfburg
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Yo da dub dub, Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub
Yo da dub dub, Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub
(I'm the Truthsayer)

Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub
Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope, Be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda, Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope, Be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope, Bop ba bodda

Everybody's got a right to know the truth
So check out my message, it's for you
As a matter of fact, don't let them silence you
If the Truthsayer can speak, so can you

They say I'm a conspiracy, but I'm just a messenger
The truth is out there, it's not a mystery
The system's rigged, the game is fixed
But we can change it, if we stick together

Why should we bow down to corrupt elites?
Their lies and deceit only make me sick
The state of the world is a crime scene
And it's high time we start to clean it

Everybody's got a right to know the truth
So check out my message, it's for you
As a matter of fact, don't let them silence you
If the Truthsayer can speak, so can you

I hear you ask about the meaning of truth
Well, I'm the professor, and all I can tell you is
While you're still sleeping, the world's burning
And it's time to wake up, before it's too late

Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope, Be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda, Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope, Be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope, Bop ba bodda

Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub
Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub
Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub
Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub

I'm the Truthsayer, repeat after me
It's a truth or consequence melody
I'm the Truthsayer, sing along with me
It's a truth or consequence melody

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy