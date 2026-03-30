



Yo da dub dub, Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub

Yo da dub dub, Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub

(I'm the Truthsayer)



Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub

Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub

Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope, Be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda, Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope, Be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope, Bop ba bodda



Everybody's got a right to know the truth

So check out my message, it's for you

As a matter of fact, don't let them silence you

If the Truthsayer can speak, so can you



They say I'm a conspiracy, but I'm just a messenger

The truth is out there, it's not a mystery

The system's rigged, the game is fixed

But we can change it, if we stick together



Why should we bow down to corrupt elites?

Their lies and deceit only make me sick

The state of the world is a crime scene

And it's high time we start to clean it



Everybody's got a right to know the truth

So check out my message, it's for you

As a matter of fact, don't let them silence you

If the Truthsayer can speak, so can you



I hear you ask about the meaning of truth

Well, I'm the professor, and all I can tell you is

While you're still sleeping, the world's burning

And it's time to wake up, before it's too late



Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope, Be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda, Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope, Be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope, Bop ba bodda



Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub

Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub

Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub

Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub, Yo da dub dub



I'm the Truthsayer, repeat after me

It's a truth or consequence melody

I'm the Truthsayer, sing along with me

It's a truth or consequence melody

