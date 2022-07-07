Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Explains the Importance of Learning History

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VA #120 Creator Explains the Importance of Learning History
Description:
Are those who cannot remember the past condemned to repeat it? Is the recording of history even accurate, or flawed? Does historical truth emerge despite many conflicting accounts, due to divine intervention? Is there a sinister reason even very recent history is not being taught in the schools? Why is there such a lack of curiosity about the past? Are there divine lessons in the history of World War II battles? Has history been redone through time travel? Creator explains how the divine can heal across time domains using human intention launched through prayer and healing requests. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/