【Exclusive】09/18/2022 Miles Guo: What Will Happen to US-Russian Relations After Putin's Death?

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09/18/2022 Miles Guo: What will happen to US-Russian relations after Putin’s death? The US would definitely clean up the mess, otherwise, Russian nuclear weapons will pose a massive threat to the US and Europe. The future politics and order of Russia allied with the US will not benefit the CCP, but the people of China