Netanyahu gov’t guilty of genocide – Israeli historian

“Under Netanyahu's leadership, Israel has also committed the crime of all crimes, genocide. It is the denial of the right to exist of a whole group of people,” Israeli historian Avi Shlaim says.
Israel’s national identity is deeply tied to the Holocaust, but Israel is no longer a victim he explains.