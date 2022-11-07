Joe Rogan & Matt Walsh | Children Are Being Experimented On by the Trans Movement

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Joe Rogan & Matt Walsh Discuss How Children Are Being Experimented On By The Trans Movement [Clip] From Episode #1895
"We haven't done this to people on this scale ever before in human history so the current crop of 'trans kids', they're the guinea pigs. We're experimenting on them. The healthcare providers are making a lot of promises about how this is going to turn out when they can't possibly know this, because we've never done it before."
https://rumble.com/v1sas0i-joe-rogan-and-matt-walsh-discuss-how-children-are-being-experimented-by-the.html