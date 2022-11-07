Joe Rogan & Matt Walsh | Children Are Being Experimented On by the Trans Movement

Joe Rogan & Matt Walsh Discuss How Children Are Being Experimented On By The Trans Movement [Clip] From Episode #1895
"We haven't done this to people on this scale ever before in human history so the current crop of 'trans kids', they're the guinea pigs. We're experimenting on them. The healthcare providers are making a lot of promises about how this is going to turn out when they can't possibly know this, because we've never done it before."
https://rumble.com/v1sas0i-joe-rogan-and-matt-walsh-discuss-how-children-are-being-experimented-by-the.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.