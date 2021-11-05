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7 Men built Satan's Kingdom, Foundation of Iron and Clay, The Glory of God
Resistance Chicks
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3 views • November 05, 2021
Happy Birthday Michelle
Dedicated to the Michelle for her Birthday
Read along: https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/10/men-built-satans-kingdom-foundation-of.html
November 9th, 1983.
BY GOD'S LOVING GRACE
We exited Satan's Kingdom of Darkness and despair.
God's Holy Spirt Helps us every day.
We are no longer Sinners but Saints.
Made Holy, Pure, Happy Saints of God!
By God's holy Spirit living within us.
Lead only by God's powerful love within us!
Many great things in history Happened this Day. But most importantly 400 years ago the Pilgrims land at Plymouth, Massachusetts. These Godly men and women dedicated this land, this continent to God. A land where men freely love, worship and serve Almighty God. Men living by every word of the Bible, the words of God, through Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.
Where persecution of the Christian Faith is completely illegal. Great Godly men who went before us secured these rights before God and Man. They are written within all of our founding documents in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution

Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.
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