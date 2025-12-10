Border fighting between Thailand & Cambodia is escalating. Thai forces have opened 5 fronts in Khlong Hat district

Border fighting between Thailand and Cambodia is escalating. Thai forces have opened five fronts in Khlong Hat district, using artillery to counter Cambodian fire that struck residential areas. The Eastern Force ordered a full civilian evacuation.

Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence condemned Thai actions, saying Thai troops fired two 155mm shells into Khvav Lekh Primary School in Banteay Meanchey Province — an indiscriminate strike on a civilian area. Phnom Penh reports continued Thai attacks with heavy weapons and drones in the Ta Moan, Takrabei, and Thmar Daun sectors.

Bangkok claims Cambodian forces are using the Preah Vihear temple complex as a firing position, arguing this justifies a military response.

Diplomatically, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry says there has been no U.S. outreach despite talk of a possible call from President Trump. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says he is willing to speak with Trump but only through formal diplomatic channels, stressing that any ceasefire is strictly a bilateral issue. Cambodia, meanwhile, signals it is ready for immediate talks but refuses to initiate the process.

Video shows Thai infantry, backed by Strykers, retaking the Boeng Ta Kuan checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province.





