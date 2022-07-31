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NEWS REPORT 10: FBI WHISTLEBLOWER GERAL SOSBEE REPORTS QUASI CJS USING DEWS/NEUROTECH ON PEOPLE
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Ramola D Reports


Focus on two papers published by Geral Sosbee, FBI whistleblower, former special agent FBI, attorney, judge, and English professor who reports continued persecution via DEW/ELF abuse and community harassment, causing sleep deprivation and health damage, 40 years after the FBI first targeted him for retaliatory persecution succeeding his forced resignation from this unhappily corrupt organization where he sought to set aright internal incidences of corruption.

In these papers, Geral reports that illegal criminality by FBI operatives online seeks to target anyone, using fraudulent alleged charges, and complicit judges, as well as a methodology of secretive appliance to a secret federal court to selectively and falsely brand chosen targets—who tend to be whistleblowers like himself, journalists like myself, activists, scholars, academics, artists, engineers, teachers, nurses, literally anyone of morality, ethics, dynamism the agencies wish to suppress and repress for purposes of continued fascist hegemony and the continuous manufacture of alleged crime for the filling of coffers and expansion of police budgets.

LINKS FOR MORE:
NEWS REPORT 9 | FBI WHISTLEBLOWER DESCRIBES THE ISSUE: HISTORY OF SECRET TERROR IN USA
https://www.brighteon.com/da4e01f5-52da-404a-afe5-4d5ce29ee600

Geral's Websites:
https://ttu.academia.edu/GeralSosbee
https://www.sosbeevfbi.com/

The 2 papers covered here:

Evidence of a new, unheralded, illegal,
quasi 'Criminal Justice System' (CJS)
forged by fbi:
https://www.academia.edu/41830678/Evidence_of_a_new_unheralded_illegal_quasi_Criminal_Justice_System_CJS_forged_by_fbi_Second_Edition_February_2_2020

A New Perspective, Let My People Go:
https://www.academia.edu/41706412/A_New_Perspective_Let_My_People_Go

A few other articles and papers by Geral Sosbee:
Evidence of fbi Corruption of Law and Society, January 13, 2020
https://www.academia.edu/41629865/Evidence_of_fbi_Corruption_of_Law_and_Society_January_13_2020

The incredible evil of fbi with global implications
https://www.academia.edu/50902674/The_incredible_evil_of_fbi_with_global_implications

State of the federal judiciary, 2019:
https://www.academia.edu/41365871/State_of_the_federal_judiciary_2019

***
See more at Ramola D's media website and magazine, The Everyday Concerned Citizen, everydayconcerned.net.
Please support this channel and the vital work of reportage ongoing, send a donation via Patreon or Paypal: https://www.patreon.com/RamolaD or https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/RamolaD

Keywords
militarycrimefbiciadnawhistleblowersleepbehaviordewsramola d reportsgeral sosbeebrain wavesnews report 10reports quasi cjs usingneurotech on people
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