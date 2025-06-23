© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 An "educational institution" was destroyed in Belgorod-Dnestrovsky, Odessa region, following a ballistic missile strike today.
The issue? Ukrainian sources themselves published photos showing ammunition crates inside the ruins of the supposedly civilian building.
Thumbnail, close up of wood ammo crates. Cynthia