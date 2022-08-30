Prophecy in the News 08/30/2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here at the Prophecy Club, we explain that Prophecy is not just in the Bible, it’s in the news, and in our world today. We see that the U.S. Department of Transportation has declared an emergency after a fire shut down the BP Oil Refinery. We also take a look at a new generation of Cell Phones that will be called “Q-Phones” and will be linked with Starlink. Russia is strengthening their Military and we look at an invasion of over 24.9 Million Illegal Aliens coming across U.S. Borders
Visit us online at:http://www.prophecyclub.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Email Pastor Stan:
EMP Shields:http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112