Prophecy in the News 08/30/2022

Here at the Prophecy Club, we explain that Prophecy is not just in the Bible, it’s in the news, and in our world today. We see that the U.S. Department of Transportation has declared an emergency after a fire shut down the BP Oil Refinery. We also take a look at a new generation of Cell Phones that will be called “Q-Phones” and will be linked with Starlink. Russia is strengthening their Military and we look at an invasion of over 24.9 Million Illegal Aliens coming across U.S. Borders





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