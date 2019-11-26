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(((DELETED TRACK))) James and the Giant Peach OST: "It's James"
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3 views • November 26, 2019
Hidden track from the James and the Giant Peach OST, "It's James"
Music: VoreComplex - Cain Monn
Subscribe to his BitChute!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vorecomplex/
Check out his music page too!
https://vorecomplexself-released.bandcamp.com
Hey check me out on BitChute too!
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James and the Giant Peach is a 1996 film about an emotionally disturbed boy who murders his two aunts with the help of his imaginary insect friends and flees to America.
I can see why they cut this song out of the movie, really uncalled for.
My name isn't even James.
Music: VoreComplex - Cain Monn
Subscribe to his BitChute!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vorecomplex/
Check out his music page too!
https://vorecomplexself-released.bandcamp.com
Hey check me out on BitChute too!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wPcky
James and the Giant Peach is a 1996 film about an emotionally disturbed boy who murders his two aunts with the help of his imaginary insect friends and flees to America.
I can see why they cut this song out of the movie, really uncalled for.
My name isn't even James.
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