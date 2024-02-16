Create New Account
Tucker Carlson covers Pro Life Champion & Dedicated Mom Lila Rose defeats many hostile abortionists on Dr. Phil's Show. Other coverage he even turned on her! Life Wins Begins at Conception
channel image
Holiness Unto YAH
223 Subscribers
159 views
Published 15 hours ago

this is a mirrored video

YAH and YAHUSHUA has drilled it into us in THEIR Own Amightywind Ministry that life begins at Conception. It is not debatable.

Please visit

https://amightywind.com/home.html


See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

***

Please visit

https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortion.html

and

https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortionteaching.html


YAHS Prophecies and Teachings against abortion

https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion1.html

https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion2.html

https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion3.html

https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion4.html

https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion5.html


Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets

