EP 2724-6PM BREAKING: MAJOR, MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT RE: PRESIDENT TRUMP's NEW SOCIAL NETWORK 

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“Truth and the 45th president are going to use Rumble’s infrastructure, their technology, their cloud distribution capability, so they are going to be a service provider, a tech provider to the president’s Truth Social,” Lutnick told interviewer John Bachman on his “John Bachman Now” show.Rumble, a video-based, pro-free speech platform, works in a similar manner to other streaming services like YouTube, but promotes neutrality, refusing to censor its users like other Big Tech companies have been doing.https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19478
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