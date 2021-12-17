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Ep 101: The Detox and Lifestyle Connection
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27 views • December 17, 2021
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Living in this day and age has become quite interesting, hasn't it? We live oblivious to the number of toxins that constantly surrounds us, and also how many toxins we ingest on a daily basis.
Today we're going to be teaching you how your body gets rid of those many toxins, as well as how you can help speed up the process.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ The bio-transformation process
✅ The dangers of Xenobiotics
✅ How to calculate your total toxic load
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
https://sherwood.tv/hormones
Sign the petition to save peptides:
https://savepeptides.org
Living in this day and age has become quite interesting, hasn't it? We live oblivious to the number of toxins that constantly surrounds us, and also how many toxins we ingest on a daily basis.
Today we're going to be teaching you how your body gets rid of those many toxins, as well as how you can help speed up the process.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ The bio-transformation process
✅ The dangers of Xenobiotics
✅ How to calculate your total toxic load
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Keywords
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