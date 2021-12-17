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Ep 101: The Detox and Lifestyle Connection
Sherwood TV
Sherwood TV
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27 views • December 17, 2021
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Living in this day and age has become quite interesting, hasn't it? We live oblivious to the number of toxins that constantly surrounds us, and also how many toxins we ingest on a daily basis.

Today we're going to be teaching you how your body gets rid of those many toxins, as well as how you can help speed up the process.

---In this episode, you'll discover---

✅ The bio-transformation process
✅ The dangers of Xenobiotics
✅ How to calculate your total toxic load


Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
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healthdetoxificationhow to detoxliverliver detoxhealthcarehealth carewellnessfunctional medicineemotional healthphysical healthdetoxifyspiritual healthmark sherwooddr mark sherwoodfunctional medical institutephysical wellnessemotional wellnessintellectual healthintellectual wellnessmark sherwood tulsaspiritual wellnesshope and healthcleansing the liverliver detoxification
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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