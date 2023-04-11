It's Time to Start Practicing Eating on the Cheap

With so many signals pointing to a potential crap-hits-the-fan situation in America that could force people to bug in or bug out for extended periods of time, it behooves us to be ready with food. But having food isn't the only thing we should be doing. We should also be practicing, getting our families ready so they aren't shocked when it comes time to eat more cautiously. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into ways to eat cheap and why we should be practicing eating like that today.

