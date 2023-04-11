It's Time to Start Practicing Eating on the Cheap

With so many signals pointing to a potential crap-hits-the-fan situation in America that could force people to bug in or bug out for extended periods of time, it behooves us to be ready with food. But having food isn't the only thing we should be doing. We should also be practicing, getting our families ready so they aren't shocked when it comes time to eat more cautiously. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into ways to eat cheap and why we should be practicing eating like that today.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.