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Prepare to Avoid the Mark of the Beast!
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142 views • September 07, 2020
The Mark of the Beast is on the way! This video shows a few of the many ways RFID implant technology will make life easier. It also explains how not to get the mark of the beast (666 implant). This mark (in your hand or forehead and used for buying and selling), is forbidden by God. You won’t be able to reject it if you are so dependent on all that you will need the mark to do in the future. But there is a tiny movement of people who are preparing for the last days. You can be a part of it!
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