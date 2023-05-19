Glenn: Are YOU going to accept THIS from the FBI, DOJ, & DC?

Create New Account
May 18, 2023


We are on the verge of LOSING OUR REPUBLIC, Glenn says. And signs show that ‘regular politics’ won’t be enough to fix the gaping issues currently facing America. In this clip, Glenn runs through just the latest stories showing how the FBI, Department of Justice (DOJ), and others in D.C. expect ordinary Americans — like YOU — to ‘sit down and shut up.’ The way FBI Director Christopher Wray handled recent questioning from Senator Hagerty is just one example. But Glenn is NOT willing to ‘sit down and shut up,’ he says. So, what’s the solution? Glenn will provide a constitutional one TONIGHT during his special, ‘The Reckoning: Biden Crime Family,’ which airs Thursday, May 18th at 8:00pm ET on BlazeTV.com and / blazetv .


