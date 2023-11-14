The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 308 - LUCY

In this video i’m going to do a brief analysis of the Hollywood film “Lucy” released in 2014. By doing this i am NOT advocating that people should watch it. I simply desire to make people aware of the danger and evil in Hollywood movies. There is a far greater depth to this movie than is first apparent. It’s not just another sci-fi fantasy action movie. If you have watched it, then my question is, “Did you critically examine what you watched afterwards?” Did you ask questions? If not, why not? Jesus commands us in Matthew 6:21-24, “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also. 22The light of the body is the eye: if therefore your eye be single, your whole body shall be full of light. 23But if your eye be evil, your whole body shall be full of darkness. If therefore the light that is in you be darkness, how great is that darkness! 24No man can serve two masters:” Those who insist on watching evil will have their eyes DARKENED because of it. Notice the location of treasure. Is it in the Word of God for You or is it IN Hollywood Fictions? God’s people are NOT to be indulging in Hollywood movies, which glorify Satan. That is the same as HAVING TWO MASTERS! Jesus said that’s impossible! It’s either God or Satan.

