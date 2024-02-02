Create New Account
The J6 ‘Bomber’ Case: Another Protective Detail At The DNC?
Son of the Republic
Compartmentalization & Plausible Deniability

* This was a set-up.

* There was a second protection detail.

• READ: Another Near-Miss At The DNC On January 6?


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 2 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4awtyw-was-it-all-a-set-up-ep.-2179-02022024.html

Keywords
false flaghoaxtreasoncover-updeep statedan bonginoconspiracymagacoupinfiltrationinside jobplausible deniabilityagent provocateurentrapmentjanuary 6january 6thjan 6thjan 6insurrection daycompartmentalizationjulie kellyj6fedsurrectionorchestrated event

