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Philip Anderson (#TeamSaveAmerica) almost died at the bottom of a pile of protestors under a waterfall of mace
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Philip Anderson (@TeamSaveAmerica) almost died at the bottom of a pile of protestors under a waterfall of mace. Police were going overboard, and the body cam footage that Nancy Pelosi won’t show us includes Jake Lang saving Phil’s life.
Full video by News2Share: #JusticeForJ6 Defendants Rally at the Capitol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3cuAJvjH8o
Follow Philip on Gab.
https://gab.com/Teamsaveamerica
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Full video by News2Share: #JusticeForJ6 Defendants Rally at the Capitol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3cuAJvjH8o
Follow Philip on Gab.
https://gab.com/Teamsaveamerica
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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