Russian Army Liberates Pogrebki and Orlovka in Kursk Region, Says Defense Ministry

The Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed the liberation of two villages in the Kursk border region, according to its latest daily report. This announcement aligns with earlier reports about the successful military operations in the area.

Assault units from the 34th Guards Mountain Motorized Rifle Brigade reportedly liberated the villages of Pogrebki and Orlovka in the Sudzha district of Kursk Oblast. This follows their capture of the neighboring village of Marievka just a day earlier.