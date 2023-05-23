Artillerymen continue to carry out firing tasks within special military operation
In cooperation with unmanned aerial vehicle crews, artillerymen of the Central Military District neutralise identified targets, as well as conduct counter-battery warfare against the enemy artillery.
💥 D-20 towed howitzer crew destroyed one U.S.-manufactured M113 armoured personnel carrier, and Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer hit detected AFU tank with with the first shot.
◽️ The adjustment of fire accuracy of combat guns is carried out in real time, which allows to destroy the enemy targets with a minimum number of shots.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.