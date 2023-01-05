How BlackRock Runs The World And What They Say Comes Next

Jan. 3, 2022

Mark Moss

CURRENCY WAR - FOLLOW THE MONEY

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with assets pushing $10 trillion dollars or more than double the GDP of Germany, the 4th largest economy in the world!

While the amount of assets under management makes them owners of almost every public company in the United States, it’s their strategic moves that have made them much more powerful.

In fact, they are the #1 most influential and powerful organization in the world today, even more powerful than the Fed and the US Gov, as they are pulling strings behind the scenes.

So what BlackRock is doing with their investments and influence is very important to us, if we want to front run their moves and protect our assets, retirement accounts and our freedoms!

So in this video, I break down:

Just how influential and powerful BlackRock really is

How they are able to control and evade oversight and sanctions

How they take Fed money and use it in the markets to enrich themselves

How they are working with the World Economic Forum to bring the Great Reset to reality

What they are saying will happen in 2023

What their investment outlook is and how you should play this with your own investments

So lets go.

Original: https://youtu.be/tHfXhTKkyY0

