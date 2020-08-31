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Alek Skarlatos For Congress
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39 views • August 31, 2020
Five years ago Alek, along with four others stopped an armed terrorist on a Paris-bound train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris in August 2015. Alek is now running for Congress. Share this video to help get his name in front of the public.
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