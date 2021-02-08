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8/2/21 Not FDA approved and Blank inserts! More Woo! The cabal Documentary Sequel!
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80 views • August 04, 2021
Fall of the Cabal part 2!
https://www.redpilldocumentaries.com/2021/02/11/fall-of-the-cabal-the-sequel-2020/
Cllif High “Woo tage” https://www.bitchute.com/video/E70IS531rBe4/
Childrens health Defense: Corruption in NIH. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/regulatory-corruption-cdc-nih-millions-licensing-deals-covid-technologies/
Global research select articles on point: vaccines: https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-killer-vaccine/5751508
Global health: stew Peters and Karen Kingston Graphene Oxide: https://www.globalresearch.ca/graphene-oxide-a-toxic-substance-in-the-jabs-karen-kingston-former-consultant-to-pfizer-with-stew-peters/5751449
AMA American Medical Association Faces Backlash for Calling to Remove Sex From Birth Certificates
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/american-medical-association-faces-backlash-for-calling-to-remove-sex-from-birth-certificates_3929609.html
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
https://www.redpilldocumentaries.com/2021/02/11/fall-of-the-cabal-the-sequel-2020/
Cllif High “Woo tage” https://www.bitchute.com/video/E70IS531rBe4/
Childrens health Defense: Corruption in NIH. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/regulatory-corruption-cdc-nih-millions-licensing-deals-covid-technologies/
Global research select articles on point: vaccines: https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-killer-vaccine/5751508
Global health: stew Peters and Karen Kingston Graphene Oxide: https://www.globalresearch.ca/graphene-oxide-a-toxic-substance-in-the-jabs-karen-kingston-former-consultant-to-pfizer-with-stew-peters/5751449
AMA American Medical Association Faces Backlash for Calling to Remove Sex From Birth Certificates
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/american-medical-association-faces-backlash-for-calling-to-remove-sex-from-birth-certificates_3929609.html
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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